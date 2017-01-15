Lincolnton man charged with sexual assault of a juvenile

A Lincolnton man is charged in connection with a juvenile sexual assault.

On Dec. 28, 2016, Lincoln County Detective Kelsey Harrington received a report about a missing 15-year-old.

During the investigation, information came out about the juvenile having sexual intercourse with Alomar Teracious Edwards, 24. The victim and suspect knew each other.

Edwards admitted to Detective Harrington to having sex with the female.

He is now charged with two counts of statutory rape/sex offense of a victim 13,14 or 15 years old by a defendant at least 6 years older.

Edwards is held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.