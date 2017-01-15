Man dead after fatally shot by club owner in York Co.

One person is dead from a gunshot wound in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at The Hideaway Club at 405 Baskins Road.

Deputies arrived to find a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials said the victim and several other people were involved in an altercation. The victim and other people were asked to leave the club and were escorted to the parking lot by employees.

A short time later, the victim tried to reenter the club and was stopped by the 76-year-old business owner. The victim then assaulted the owner. As a result, the owner pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.

Neighbors who live in the apartment complex near the club say they have had to call the police for noise complaints, but it has never come down to this.

"This is a whole new ballgame. It's between 20 and 50 feet from my backdoor, so what if there's a stray bullet," said Kathy Adkins.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous says he heard the gunshot, and says his daughter would have been in harm's way if there was a stray bullet.

"My daughter's in the backroom. She's only 50 feet away from where this altercation happened, so yeah, a concern for safety," the neighbor said.

Both neighbors who spoke to WBTV say the nightclub should not be there in the first place, with so many homes nearby.

They hope something changes after this incident.

"I don't even know how it has operated like this so far. Probably because nothing has happened. Well, now something did," Adkins said.

WBTV reached out to the club's owner, but have not heard back. He was not at the club Sunday.

At this time no one is in custody or charged.

