Federal Judge puts hold on Cooper’s Medicaid expansion plan

A federal judge has temporarily put a hold on Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to expand Medicaid in North Carolina.

The decision blocked the federal Government from approving any proposal by Cooper’s office to expand on President Obama’s health care law already in place.

An order directed by U.S District Court Judge Louise Flanagan came Saturday night, lasting for two weeks, just a day after Republican leaders sued to block Cooper’s plan from any expansion measures proposed.

Lawyers earlier in the week representing House Speaker Tim Moore, along with Senate Leader Phil Berger, wrote Flanagan over concerns the expansion would be as early as Monday.

Their argument for blocking Cooper’s expansion plan was a state law that requires approval by the State Assembly.

