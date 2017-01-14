APPALACHIAN STATE: Second Half Push Falls Short For Men’s Basketball

Second Half Push Falls Short for Men’s Basketball

CONWAY, S.C. –– Appalachian State University men’s basketball trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and cut the deficit all the way down to three with 16:03 left in regulation, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 85-73 loss at Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (6-10, 1-4 Sun Belt) got out of the gates quick, starting 4-for-5 from the field, including 1-for-2 from three and 2-for-2 at the foul line. However, a 10-0 run from the Chanticleers (9-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) pushed Coastal’s lead to 18-11.

Appalachian would head into the locker room with an 11-point deficit at 44-33.

The Black and Gold opened up the second half with three-straight 3-pointers from Ronshad Shabazz (Raleigh, N.C./Huntington Prep (W.V.)), Patrick Good (Johnson City, Tenn./David Crockett) and Emarius Logan (Columbia, S.C./White Knoll) to bring App State to within just four points at 46-42 — forcing the Chanticleers into a timeout.

Shabazz led the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points. Logan chipped in 11, while Good netted eight.

The Coastal lead would be whittled down to three points at 47-44 after a Griffin Kinney (Delaware, Ohio/Fork Union Military Academy) layup, but it’s as close as the Mountaineers would get the rest of the way.

Kinney finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Isaac Johnson (Charlotte, N.C./Providence Day) turned in a solid effort, finishing with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds. Tyrell Johnson (Atlanta, Ga./Stephenson) scored an efficient eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Off the bench, Craig Hinton (Winston-Salem, N.C./East Forsyth) continued his solid play with six points off of two threes and seven rebounds - three of which came on the offensive glass.

Notes: App State is still seeking its first Sun Belt road win of the season (0-3) … Ronshad Shabazz collected his 33rd double-digit scoring game and 15th this season in 16 games … Griffin Kinney scored in double-figures for the ninth time this year and 15th for his career … Emarius Logan scored 11 points - his second double-figure scoring game in a row … Isaac Johnson narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds … App State assisted on 15 of its 24 field goals.

— appstatesports.com —