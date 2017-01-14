APPALACHIAN STATE: Women’s T&F Concludes Weekend At Tennessee

Women’s T&F Concludes Weekend at Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. - Appalachian State University women’s track and field finalized action at the ETSU Track & Field Invitational in Johnson City, Tenn. Saturday evening. Senior Darlene Girardeau (Hope Mills, N.C./South View(North Carolina Central)) snatched two top-three spots in the sprints and jumps, and Taylor Drummonds (Boone, N.C./Watauga) proved to be the top collegian in the pole vault.

On the track, Girardeau sprinted to third place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.68, and LaBria King (Charlotte, N.C./East Mecklenburg) exerted a 7.81 effort to place seventh in the 60 meters and ran 25.79 to place fifth in the 200 meters. For the mile run, Elisa Sargent (Cary, N.C. /Green Hope) crossed the finish line in 5:19.08 to place fourth, Sarah Venable (Cary, N.C./Cary) finished in seventh with a time of 5:24.39 and Grace Brooks (Waynesboro, Va./Waynesboro) rounded out the top eight competitors with a personal-best effort of 5:24.48. In the long distance race, Torre Moser (Cary, N.C./Cary) cruised passed the finish line in second in the 3,000 meters with an 18-second personal-best time of 10:20.12. Finishing in fourth and fifth were Kathryn Farina (Crozet, Va./Western Albermarle (HPU))(10:26.80/PR) and Kate Butler (Corning, N.Y. /Corning Painted Post) (10:30.50).

In the field events, the pole vault trio of Drummonds, Hannah Emery (Battle Creek, Mich./Battle Creek Lakeview) and Lainey Hunnicutt (Charlotte, N.C./South Mecklenburg) landed in third, fourth and fifth respectively and produced the top-three collegiate marks of the day. Lastly, on the runway, Girardeau made her mark in the long jump leaping 18-4.50 (5.60m) to place third, Chelsey Hargrave (McLeansville, N.C./ Williams) grabbed fifth with a mark of 18-3 (5.56m) and in ninth was Ila Mumford (Rural Hall, N.C. /Parkland) with a distance of 17-8.25 (5.39m).

1/14 ETSU Track & Field Invite Results

60m (final)- 3. Darlene Girardeau, 7.68; 7. LaBria King, 7.81

200m- 5. LaBria King, 25.79; DNS. Darlene Girardeau

Mile- 4. Elisa Sargent, 5:19.08; 7. Sarah Venable, 5:24.39; 8. Grace Brooks, 5:24.48 (pr); DNS. Mallary Price

3,000m-2. Torre Moser, 10:20.12 (pr); 4. Kathryn Farina, 10:26.80 (pr) ; 5. Kate Butler, 10:30.50 (pr) ; 14. Megan Scannell,10:54.77; 17. Molly Pusateri, 10:56.79 34. Kayla Hall,11:36.30; DNS. Ellen Spencer; DNS. Elisa Sargent

Long Jump- 3. Darlene Girardeau,18-4.50 (5.60m); 5. Chelsey Hargrave, 18-3 (5.56m); 9. Ila Mumford, 17-8.25 (5.39m); 12. K’Lynn Beal, 17-6.25 (5.34m)

Pole Vault- 4. Taylor Drummonds, 11-11.75 (3.65m); 5. Hannah Emery, 11-11.45 (3.65m) (indoor pr); 6. Lainey Hunnicutt, 11-5.75 (3.50m); 11. Sofia San Miguel, 10-11.75 (3.35m)

Shot Put- 11. Amber Daniel, 37-9.50 (11.52m)

Up Next

App State will host the Mountaineer NCAA Indoor Meet on Friday, Jan. 20 to Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Holmes Center.

