APPALACHIAN STATE: Men’s T&F Wins Three Events On Final Day At ETSU

Men’s T&F Wins Three Events on Final Day at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. - Appalachian State University’s Jordan Dale (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford), Chris Anderson (Greensboro, N.C./Westchester Country Day (UNC-Charlotte)) and Nathan Milch (Longwood, Fla./Lake Brantley) highlighted the day grabbing first-place finishes as the men’s track and field team finished competition at the ETSU Track and Field Invitational in Johnson City, Tenn. on Saturday.

On the track, Brandon Smith (Fayetteville, N.C./Douglas Byrd) cleared all barriers in the 60-meter hurdle finals and produced a time of 8.53 to take fifth place. For the relays, the Mountaineer 4x400-meter quartet clocked a time of 3:21.29 to place fourth. In the mile, freshman Ian Foley (Winston-Salem, N.C./Mt. Tabor) ran three seconds off his PR to place third with a time of 4:25.74. Lastly, in the 3,000 meters, Anderson and Evan Georges (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic) served a one-two punch finishing in the top two spots. Anderson produced a time of 8:37.50 and Georges ran a 17-second personal best of 8:38.70.

In the field events, App State grabbed two first-place victories. Dale soared to his first-ever collegiate win as a Mountaineer and secured his top spot off of misses. The freshman set a personal-best of 6-9.50 (2.07m) on his first attempt at that height which put him in the peak position going into the next mark where the final three competitors missed at 6-10.75 (2.10m). Senior Milch powered the shot put 53-6.50 (16.32m) to snatch first place, and teammate Ellsworth Parham (Asheville, N.C./Christ School) threw the metal ball a quarter of an inch behind him to take second with a toss of 53-6.25 (16.31m).

1/14 Results ETSU Track & Field Invite

60H- 5. Brandon Smith, 8.53

Mile-3. Ian Foley, 4:25.74

3,000m-1. Chris Anderson, 8:37.50; 2. Evan Georges, 8:38.70 (pr); 9. Collin Loy, 8:56.64; 14. Jacob Sears, 9:03.30, 25. Ryan Shannon, 9:19.29; 30. Chris Kelly, 9:24.88

4x400m Relay- 4. Appalachian State (A), 3:21.29

Long Jump- NM. Tylen Noel; NM. Jordan Johnson

High Jump- 1. Jordan Dale, 6-9.40 (2.07m) (pr); T-4. Nick Hinton, 6-2.75 (1.90m); T-9. Daniel Lauffenburger, 6-0.75 (1.85m)

Shot Put- 1. Nathan Milch, 53-6.50 (16.31m); 2. Ellsworth Parham, 53-6.25 (16.31m); 8. Michael Albert, 46-1.5 (14.06m); 10. Nicolas Botett, 46-0 (14.02m)

The Black and Gold is set to host the 2017 Mountaineer NCAA Indoor Meet on Jan. 20-21 at the Holmes Center in Boone.

