WINGATE: Bulldogs Push Winning Streak To Six

Bulldogs hang on for 76-70 victory over Anderson to push winning streak to six 1/14/2017 | Men's Basketball | Box Score Wingate, N.C.----Wingate University senior guard Anthanee Doyle (Holly Springs, N.C.) scored nine of the last 13 points of the game for the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon as Wingate held on for a 76-70 victory over visiting Anderson University in South Atlantic Conference men's basketball action in Cuddy Arena. The Bulldogs win their sixth straight, improving to 9-7 overall and 6-4 in the SAC. The Trojans fall to 7-9 overall and 5-5 in the conference.



"We feel very fortunate to get a win," head coach Brian Good says. "Anderson is extremely well-coached on both ends of the floor. They did a great job of taking away our driving lanes and made it very difficult to get good shots."



Doyle had a game-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs, hitting four-of-six shots from three-point range while going eight-for-eight at the free throw line, adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Mike Baez (Orlando, Fla.) had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while senior center Keith Griffin (Concord, N.C.) contributed 11 points, six boards and five blocks. Junior guard Zeriq Lolar (Orlando, Fla.) added nine points and four assists for the Bulldogs.



Randall Shaw had 18 points to lead the Anderson attack, hitting four-of-nine shots from beyond the arc. Carlos Dotson added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Lex Davis contributed 13 points on five-of-five shooting from the field. Andrew Boynton chipped in with 10 points for the Trojans.



Back-to-back buckets from Dotson gave Anderson a 13-9 lead seven minutes into the opening half. Buckets from Camari Wilkerson (Glen Burnie, Md.) and Lee McCall (Indian Land, S.C.) tied it at 13, but the Trojans scored the next eight points, taking a 21-13 advantage on a pair of Shaw triples and a Davis dunk. The Bulldogs countered with a 7-0 run, cutting the deficit to one on a Baez three-point play. A jumper and three from Davis extended the Anderson lead back to seven with 6:56 remaining in the half.



A Baez jumper and Josh Dominguez (Matthews, N.C.) three cut the lead back to one at 34-33 at the 3:15 mark. Cureton gave the Bulldogs a one-point lead with a layup with a minute left, but a Luke Musselwhite free throw in the final second tied it at 35 heading to intermission.



Wingate opened the second half on a 10-2 run, taking a 45-37 lead at the 17:04 mark. Doyle capped the flurry with back-to-back triples. Anderson had the answer, going on a 13-2 run to take a 50-47 lead on Boynton's triple with 14:19 remaining in the contest. Buckets from Baez and Lolar gave the lead back to the Bulldogs, but Shaw's three with eight minutes to go gave the Trojans a 56-54 advantage.



Baez answered with a layup to tie it, while Cureton's layup gave the lead back to Wingate with 6:21 remaining. Davis countered with a three to put the Trojans back on top, but a dunk and jumper in the paint from Griffin gave the 'Dogs a 63-60 advantage. Doyle buried a three with 2:55 to go to push the lead to four, while two Doyle free throws and another Griffin layup made it 70-65 with 1:45 to go. Warren Vinson nailed a triple with 17 seconds left to get the Trojans back within two, but Doyle went four-for-four at the free throw line in the final 14 seconds to secure the Wingate victory.



The Bulldogs shot 41.4 percent from the field on the afternoon, hitting five-of-17 shots from three-point range (29.4 percent). Anderson shot 40 percent from the field, while connecting on 10-of-21 shots from beyond the arc (47.6 percent). Wingate held a 46-35 rebounding advantage, while Anderson held a 13-9 edge in second-chance points. The Bulldogs turned 12 Anderson turnovers into 16 points, while holding a slim 30-26 advantage in points in the paint. The contest featured seven ties and seven lead changes, with neither team leading by more than eight points.



Wingate is back in action Wednesday, traveling to Charlotte to take on second-ranked Queens University at 8 p.m. The Bulldogs return home next Saturday, hosting Mars Hill at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.