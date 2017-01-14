DAVIDSON: Wrestling Team Falls At Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Davidson wrestling team fell in a pair of matches at the Pitt Duels, dropping a 45-0 decision to the host Panthers and a 30-10 set against Franklin and Marshall.

The Wildcats opened the day with a tough match against nationally ranked No. 30 Pitt. The Panthers earned four technical fall victories and a pair of major decisions en route to a blanking of the Wildcats.

Davidson sophomore Aidan Conroy had a productive day in the 149-pound weight class, earning a decision over Franklin and Marshall’s Sam Butler, 2-0, and falling in a decision to his Pitt opponent, 8-2.

Classmate Tony Palumbo followed up Conroy with a tight, 3-2, decision win against Franklin and Marshall. Palumbo’s victory was his 11th of the season, a team-high – he sits at 11-3 overall in the 2016-17 campaign.

The ‘Cats return to the mats Sunday, Jan. 22 when they travel to SoCon foe, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. First bout is slated for 1 p.m.

Pitt 45, Davidson 0

125: LJ Bentley (PITT) maj. dec. over Camden Bertucci (DC), 18-6

133: No. 7 Dom Forys (PITT) tech. fall over Dustin Runzo (DC), 22-7, 5:22

141: Nick Zanetta (PITT) maj. dec. over Hunter Costa (DC), 14-3

149: Alex Murray (PITT) dec. over Aidan Conroy (DC), 8-2

157: Taleb Rahmani (PITT) wins by forfeit

165: No. 13 TeShan Campbell (PITT) tech. fall over Noah Satterfield (DC), 24-6, 4:39

174: Christian Dietrich (PITT) tech. fall over Joe Perino (DC), 18-0, 2:33

184: Mat Carr (PITT) dec. over Konner Pritchard (DC), 2-1

197: Zach Bruce (PITT) tech. fall over Ryan Devlin (DC), 15-0, 3:50

285: No. 20 Ryan Solomon (PITT) tech. fall over Will Cooley (DC), 16-0, 5:36

Franklin & Marshall 30, Davidson 10

125: Edgar Garcia (F&M) fall over Camden Bertucci (DC), 2:25

133: Dan Martoccio (F&M) fall over Dustin Runzo (DC), 2:23

141: Paddy Quinlan (F&M) fall over Hunter Costa (DC), 5:44

149: Aidan Conroy (DC) dec. over Sam Butler (F&M), 2-0

157: Tony Palumbo (DC) dec. over Mike Berkowitz (F&M), 3-2

165: Robbie King (F&M) fall over Joe Perino (DC), 2:20

174: Jimmy Stillerman (F&M) fall over Noah Satterfield (DC), 0:26

184: Konner Pritchard (DC) maj. dec. Reid Robiolotto (F&M), 15-1

197: Anthony Mancini (F&M) fall over Ryan Devlin (DC), 4:05

285: Corey Keresner (F&M) dec. over Will Cooley (DC), 5-4