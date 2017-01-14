JCSU Women’s Basketball Earns 73-64 CIAA Southern Division Win Over Fayetteville State



Charlotte N.C. (Jan. 14, 2017) – The Johnson C. Smith University women’s basketball team shot 49% from the field and forced 25 Fayetteville State turnovers en route to a 73-64 CIAA Southern Division win in Brayboy Gym on Saturday afternoon.



After leading by only four points at the half, JCSU started the third quarter on a 13-0 run over the first 5:32 to go ahead 43-24. The Golden Bull lead would swell to 45-25 after an Asha Jordan (Monroe, N.C.)jumper at the 3:48 mark.



Fayetteville State would then cut into the JCSU lead after putting together a 11-3 spurt to close to 48-37 at the end of the third quarter.



In the fourth quarter, FSU would further pare the JCSU lead to 57-46 with 6:42 to play after a tip-in from De’Aira Smith. The Golden Bulls would push the lead back to 15 points (61-46) with a

Malia Rivers (Pageland, S.C.) layup but FSU would trim the lead back to six points at 64-58 on another Smith basket with 1:13 to play.



JCSU’s Jordan would then nail a deep three-pointer as the shot clock expired to put JCSU up 67-48 with just 43 seconds to play. JCSU would then go on to hit eight straight free throws to secure the

73-64 win.



JCSU got 18 points from Rivers while Jordan had 16. Senior MaryAnna Moore (Laurens, S.C.) had a productive outing, going for seven points and pulling down a team-high seven rebounds. Junior

Kendall Adams (Opelika, Alabama) had nine points while Blaire Thomas (Waterloo, Iowa) had eight.



FSU had four players score in double-figures with Shantell Bennett leading the way with 16. Teammates Breona Jones and Yakima Clifton each had 14 while De’Aira Smith finished with 13.



The Golden Bulls finished 25-of-51 from the field while FSU managed a 24-of-56 (42.9%) outing. JCSU also forced 25 FSU turnovers, converting those miscues into 29 points.



The win improves JCSU to 11-4 overall, 4-1 in CIAA play and 1-0 in Southern Division action while FSU falls to 4-12, 2-5 CIAA, and 0-1.



The Golden Bulls will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with a 5:30 tip at St. Augustine’s.