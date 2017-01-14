DAVIDSON: Gibbs And Aldridge Lead Wildcats to 69-63 Win Over VCU

For Immediate Release: Men’s Basketball

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Gibbs and Aldridge Lead Wildcats to 69-63 Win Over VCU

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Jack Gibbs scored a game-high 30 points and Peyton Aldridge recorded a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Davidson past league-leading VCU, 69-63, Saturday afternoon at Belk Arena.

Gibbs and Aldridge, the nation’s third highest scoring duo, have combined for 20 20-point outings this season.

Rusty Reigel joined his fellow captains in double figures with 10 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 2 blocks for the ‘Cats, who held VCU (14-4, 4-1 A-10) to just 35.4 percent overall and 3-of-17 from 3-point range.

Tied 50-50 with 7:08 to play, the Wildcats grabbed control with an 11-3 spurt capped off by consecutive 3-pointers from Aldridge, Gibbs and Reigel. VCU cut the deficit to 66-63 with 49 seconds remaining, but was unable to inch closer.

Davidson (9-7, 2-3 A-10), which shot 48.1 percent, including 6-of-12 from long range after intermission, finished the game at 40.4 percent and 16-of-22 at the line.

JeQuan Lewis, who hit all three of the Rams’ treys, led his club with 17 points. Ahmed Hamdy contributed his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while Justin Tillman and Mo Alie-Cox each scored 11.

Davidson got 15 points from Gibbs in the first half and used a 14-4 run to grab a seven-point lead before going to the break up, 29-26.

Up Next

Davidson will travel to La Salle for a 7 p.m. contest Thursday evening.