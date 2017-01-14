APPALACHIAN STATE: Women's Basketball Falls To Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. - Turnovers, missed free throws and a fourth-quarter dry spell on offense plagued Appalachian State University women's basketball (7-9, 2-3 SBC) in a 60-55 setback to Coastal Carolina (7-8, 2-3 SBC) on Saturday at the HTC Center.

With Appalachian leading by five in the fourth quarter, 53-48, CCU finished the game on a 12-2 run for the five-point win. Appalachian, trailing three (58-55) with 23 seconds left in the contest, had a chance to tie when Katelyn Doub (Asheboro, N.C./Southwestern Randolph) attempted the potential game-tying 3-pointer, but would fall short.

Appalachian was outscored,18-8 in the final frame and shot just 25 percent.

The Mountaineers struggled with the Chanticleers' pressure, committing 27 turnovers to CCU's 16 miscues. CCU held a 19-9 edge in free throws while getting to the line 31 times to App State's 17 free throw attempts.

Joi Jones (Duluth, Ga./Duluth) became the 24th player in Appalachian history to reach 1,000 points en route to tying a team high with 12 points. Q. Murray (Baltimore, Md./George Mason) also scored 12 points. Madi Story (Maiden, N.C./Bandys) grabbed a team-high seven rebounds along with eight points.

App will look to rebound next week in Georgia, starting with a 7 p.m. contest at Georgia State on Thursday in Atlanta.

Full recap to follow.