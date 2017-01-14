Iredell County woman wins lottery jackpot – again

A northern Iredell County woman plans to live debt-free this year, after she won a Cash 5 jackpot in the state lottery on Thursday, her second Cash 5 win over the years.

Lisa Williard of Harmony first beat the odds in 2008, when she won $363,041, lottery officials said. Thursday night, she and two other people won the $1,065,423 jackpot.

“It’s like being struck by lightning twice,” Williard told lottery officials. “What are the odds?”

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 749,398, officials said.

Williard bought several Quick Pick tickets for Thursday’s drawing at Barker’s Log Cabin Grocery Too on Harmony Highway in Harmony.

When she checked her first ticket, she saw that she matched four numbers to win $250, lottery officials said .

“I got excited,” Williard told lottery officials. “And was like, ‘Yes! We’re all going to dinner.’”

When she checked her next ticket and saw she matched all five numbers, she was in shock.

“I started shaking,” Williard said. “All I could say was, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God.’ I didn’t sleep at all last night.”

Willard claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, receiving a third of the jackpot, $355,141. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $246,826. She plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage.

“2017 debt-free,” Williard said. “That’s our new motto.”

The other winning tickets were sold at the Kangaroo Express on South Polk Street in Pineville and Stanleyville Grocery on North Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.