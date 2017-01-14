Two treated for serious injuries after flipping car at I-85 and - | WBTV Charlotte

Two treated for serious injuries after flipping car at I-85 and I-485

(Source: John Sparks | WBTV) (Source: John Sparks | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Officials rescued two people from a flipped car Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. on the I-85 SB ramp onto I-485 near Concord.

The two victims were both transported to Carolinas Medical Center for serious injuries.

No word on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly