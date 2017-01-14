Dressed for success: New DC Steve Wilks will add his own wrinkles to Panthers’ defense

A couple of hours before Sean McDermott was introduced as the Buffalo Bills’ head coach Friday, his successor in Charlotte met the media in a far less formal gathering.

Steve Wilks, Carolina’s new defensive coordinator, wore a perfectly pressed, button-down shirt with the Panthers logo to the press briefing. The question-and-answer session lasted about 15 minutes, during which Wilks said repeatedly he won’t stray too far from the schemes and principles used by McDermott during his six seasons in Charlotte.

And for good reason: The Panthers finished in the top-10 in total defense in four of those six years and, their personnel is suited to a 4-3 scheme.

Plus, as Wilks told his staff shortly after being promoted from secondary coach, McDermott was not the only chef in the defensive meetings.

“This wasn’t Sean’s defense. This was our defense,” Wilks said. “And we all had a hand in it.”

But make no mistake: As Wilks begins preparing for 2017, he’ll put a few wrinkles into that tailored shirt, as well as the Panthers’ defense.

“This is our defense. We’re not going to change anything from a standpoint of scheme-wise. We’re going to stick with the 4-3,” Wilks said. “We’re going to wrinkle and do a few things in the offseason as we always do when you sit here and evaluate the tape ... and you figure out ways you can improve.”

That means don’t expect Wilks to be a blitz-crazy coordinator. Like McDermott, he’ll look to get pressure on the quarterback out of the four-man fronts with a lot of zone coverages behind them.

One area where Wilks figures to put his stamp on the defense is his use of outside linebacker Shaq Thompson.

After the Panthers drafted Thompson in the first round two years ago, head coach Ron Rivera talked employing the versatile Thompson in the blitz packages.

But Thompson has just one sack in his first two seasons, including none in 2016. Look for Thompson to be more involved with Wilks in charge.

Wilks, 47, is regarded as an excellent communicator who can relate to players and coaches. That is no easy task when dealing with Type A personalities in both the locker room and meeting rooms.

“I understand the dynamics of that room. I not only know the (defensive backs), but I know the linebackers, I know the D-line. Because I interact with those guys on a personal level,” Wilks said.

“I have an advantage (because) I’ve been in-house and I know the personnel, not only what they can do from a scheme standpoint. But really I know them as a person.”

Doing more with less

Wilks has done more with less than perhaps any coach on the Panthers’ staff.

After watching general manager Dave Gettleman let veteran defensive backs come and go during his first couple of seasons in Charlotte, Wilks helped Josh Norman develop into a Pro Bowl cornerback in 2015.

Then Gettleman pulled Norman’s franchise tag and Wilks had to start over with three rookie corners. Two of them – James Bradberry and Daryl Worley – were starters most of the season, a development Wilks diplomatically referred to as “very uncommon.”

But by the end of the season, Wilks had Bradberry and Worley playing well for a Panthers defense that slipped to 21st in the league.

Wilks will get a boost from the return of Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly, whom Wilks said “will be ready to go in the spring.”

A stable staff

Wilks didn’t want to talk too specifically about personnel, but he made a point of mentioning all of the defensive assistants by name – defensive line coaches Eric Washington and Sam Mills III, linebackers coach Al Holcomb and assistant secondary coaches Richard Rodgers and Curtis Fuller.

Holcomb was a candidate to join McDermott in Buffalo as the Bills’ defensive coordinator before former Vikings coach Leslie Frazier was hired for the role.

“You never want to have a guy miss out on an opportunity,” Wilks said. “But for him to stay I think is going to be a plus for us as an organization, most importantly as a defense.”

There will be more head-coaching opportunities for Wilks, who interviewed for the Los Angeles Rams’ vacancy 10 days before Sean McVay was hired.

It’s only a matter of time before Wilks, a Charlotte native who coached at Johnson C. Smith early in his career, is a head coach. He’ll have to put on a tie for that press conference, like McDermott did Friday in Buffalo.

But first things first.

“Sean was well overdue for the opportunity he received. He’s ready for it. I’m excited for him,” Wilks said. “And I’m excited for myself, ready to step into this role and continue to do the things that we’ve been doing. And trying to get this defense back in the top five, top 10.”