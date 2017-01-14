Gaston County detention officer suspended on domestic violence c - | WBTV Charlotte

Gaston County detention officer suspended on domestic violence charge

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Gaston County detention officer is suspended following a restraining order against him Saturday.

Charles Donald Mcginnis has a domestic violence Ex Parte Order issued against him. He was immediately suspended from the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation.

Mcginnis has been employed by the sheriff's office since Jan. 3, 2017.

