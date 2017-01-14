Gaston County detention officer suspended on domestic violence charge

Investigators say summer time tends to bring an increase in crime in the Sharon Amity/Central Avenue corridor. They say they want to get ahead of it before the surge happens.More >>
Investigators say summer time tends to bring an increase in crime in the Sharon Amity/Central Avenue corridor. They say they want to get ahead of it before the surge happens.More >>
In a press release that was sent out on Monday afternoon, the City of Salisbury announced that it has named Greensboro Police Captain Shon Fitzgerald Barnes as its deputy police chief.More >>
In a press release that was sent out on Monday afternoon, the City of Salisbury announced that it has named Greensboro Police Captain Shon Fitzgerald Barnes as its deputy police chief.More >>
In its meeting this week, the Salisbury City Council is likely to approve contracts to build two new fire stations in the city limits.More >>
In its meeting this week, the Salisbury City Council is likely to approve contracts to build two new fire stations in the city limits.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The fake money is in all denominations, says Sheriff Alan Jones. That in itself is unusual, he says, but the biggest twist is where the bogus bills are being made.More >>
The fake money is in all denominations, says Sheriff Alan Jones. That in itself is unusual, he says, but the biggest twist is where the bogus bills are being made.More >>