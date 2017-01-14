Molly's Kids: Run in your underwear to help Adam Cowden

Every year a group of big-hearted people run through Uptown in their underwear. It’s freezing cold and ridiculously funny. The event – “Cupid’s Undie Run” – is in the middle of February.

Every year I post about this for 16-year-old Adam Cowden. Longtime #MollysKids.

Adam fights neurofibromatosis, a diagnosis he got before his first birthday. He’s now a sophomore with developmental delays, decreased

respiratory function and requires a feeding tube for nutrition.

When I originally featured Adam he had one spinal tumor and one femur tumor. Since then he has had multiple surgeries and more tumors on his retina, spine, arms and legs.

He’s a great kid.

He’s a great kid.

He’s a great kid.

He’s a great kid who lives his life fighting daily battles.

“Adam has been fighting harder this year, so I’ve been working harder for him,” mom Michelle Cowden said. “His ‘Cupid Undie’s Run’ team went nationwide. There are now teams in Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Miami, Raleigh, Denver, Atlanta, NYC and San Diego.”

Michelle is a single mom who works her butt off to help her son. We’ve been in touch many times over past months. She sent this collage. She never skips a beat.

“We need a cure for Adam!” she said. “We need a cure for all these kids. It’s an illness you don’t hear much about so it’s hard to make people care. At the end of this month he’ll be going back to Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore to begin research treatment. I pray the treatment he’ll receive will shrink some of his tumors.”

Last year Adam’s family raised over $10,000 in Charlotte alone… all because they ran in their underwear. The money went towards the Children's Tumor Foundation (www.ctf.org). This year's race is February 11th.

“Hopefully our hard work will benefit Adam,” Michelle said. “We have to do something.”

Register for February's race here >> https://my.cupids.org/registration/

Or, go to Adam’s page directly >> http://my.cupids.org/teampage.asp?fundid=28325

Keep hanging in there Adam. I know you already know this, but your mom is one strong lady who loves you dearly.

Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) HERE.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.