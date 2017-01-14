Speed believed to be factor in fatal Gaston Co. crash killing teen

According to Salisbury Police, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night along the near Statesville Blvd and West Ines Street.More >>
According to Salisbury Police, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night along the near Statesville Blvd and West Ines Street.More >>
The pair is charged with malicious secret assault and felony conspiracy.More >>
The pair is charged with malicious secret assault and felony conspiracy.More >>
As we move into Monday, the front will get closer and could impact our evening commute.More >>
As we move into Monday, the front will get closer and could impact our evening commute.More >>
It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Freedom Drive at Old Mt. Holly Road.More >>
It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Freedom Drive at Old Mt. Holly Road.More >>
"Upon further investigation by detectives within the Special Victim’s Unit it was discovered that the suspect had several prior encounters with the juvenile"More >>
"Upon further investigation by detectives within the Special Victim’s Unit it was discovered that the suspect had several prior encounters with the juvenile"More >>