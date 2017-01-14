Massive fire leaves extensive damage to Kannapolis church

In a press release that was sent out on Monday afternoon, the City of Salisbury announced that it has named Greensboro Police Captain Shon Fitzgerald Barnes as its deputy police chief.More >>
In its meeting this week, the Salisbury City Council is likely to approve contracts to build two new fire stations in the city limits.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The fake money is in all denominations, says Sheriff Alan Jones. That in itself is unusual, he says, but the biggest twist is where the bogus bills are being made.More >>
The committee wants to add to the current school reassignment and transfer policy that students stuck in schools that are deemed "D" and "F" schools can be reassigned.More >>
