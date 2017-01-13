Two teens charged with shooting into vehicle in Salisbury

Two teenagers were arrested Friday and charged with shooting into a vehicle in Rowan County.

Reginald Dean Oglesby Jr, 17, and Daquan Bisari Rabouin, 19, are charged with shooting into an occupied moving vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened on January 9, on the 1100 block of N Main Street in Salisbury.

Investigators said the duo shot into the victim’s vehicle as it was leaving a parking lot after a brief confrontation.

After their arrests Friday, Oglesby and Rabouin were taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $100,000 bond.

They are both due in court on Tuesday, January 17.

