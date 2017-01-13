Looking to 'Loop the Loop' in Kannapolis

The City of Kannapolis has come up with a way for residents to enjoy exercise with a little "Loop the Loop."

According to city leaders, Loop the Loop is a fun new way to track the distance of your walk, run, or bike ride in downtown Kannapolis. Route distances are designated by different colors. Signage and sidewalk markers will aid you as you complete the loops around the City.

The goal, if you choose to track your mileage, is to complete 150 miles by the end of 2017. At the end of each quarter, you are eligible to earn prizes.

The program is open to everyone and is free. Register online, download a map and track your miles by visiting www.kannapolisnc.gov/looptheloop.

Loop the Loop is part of the City's Discover a Healthy Life Initiative and the Cabarrus Health Alliance REACH Program. The goal is to bring a friend, meet new friends and enjoy the scenic downtown, Village Park, Bakers Creek Park and Bakers Creek Greenway – all while exercising. It’s a way to enjoy a healthy physical and social lifestyle.

REACH is a three-year effort focused on reducing health disparities among African American and Hispanic populations in Cabarrus County. Increasing physical activity opportunities is one of the primary program objectives.

