8th grader wins spelling bee with a word even adults can't spell

Pramati Kandyala turned 14-years-old on the same day she spelled the word ‘anaphylaxis’ correctly, to become the 2017 Cabarrus County Schools Spelling Bee Champion.

“I had never heard the word, I remembered the spelling tips and part of it was luck I guess?” said Pramati.

The 8th grader at Harris Road Middle School in Concord went 35 rounds to come out on top and advance to a regional spelling bee with winners from surrounding counties. Pramati suggests a good guess may have helped her.

But we decided to ask adults to make the same guesses with the same word. The results might surprise you.

Check out the video to see the grown-ups who didn’t quite make the cut when it comes to spelling anaphylaxis.

