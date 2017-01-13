CMS: No evidence that teacher assaulted Muslim kindergarten student

A Charlotte elementary school teacher is expected back in the classroom after school officials say an investigation cleared her following accusations of assaulting a Muslim kindergarten student.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for an investigation in late November saying the student was "subjected to relentless bullying and harassment not only by his classmates but by (the teacher).” According to the initial accusations, the David Cox Road Elementary teacher “would also treat [the boy] harshly and reportedly called him ‘bad Muslim boy’ on multiple occasions.”

The most physical accusation alleged that the teacher "grabbed [the student] by the neck and began choking him. (Another teacher) then separated the two and began consoling (the student) who was crying and extremely shaken.”

Friday, the school's principal sent a letter home to parents at David Cox. The letter says that CMS Police launched an investigation into the allegations and found no evidence that it occurred.

The investigative documentation was presented to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office for additional review, which is common practice by CMS Police when an investigation involves allegations of teacher/student assault.

The DA's office completed it's assessment Wednesday and told CMS there was "no evidence of an assault other than the complainant's report. There is credible evidence that no assault occurred at all."

Principal Celeste A. Spears-Ellis thanked parents and staff for their "support and patience" while the investigation was conducted. The teacher is expected to resume teaching at the school.

CAIR asked the student be transferred to a different classroom, it's not clear if the student was moved.

