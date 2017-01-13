After 40 years of coaching, Mickey Lineberger retires from South Point

After a long and successful 40 years of coaching high school football, Mickey Lineberger is retiring.

"It's time for new beginnings," coach Lineberger told WBTV Sports today.

Coach spent 6 years at Chase before coming to South Point.

He has been the offensive line coach at the school since 1983. He took over as offensive coordinator in 1990 and the Red Bone offense has been one of the most high powered and feared offenses for year.

He took over as head coach in 2011 and won at least 10 games each season. He had a record of 70-15 with 5 conference titles, 2 state title game appearances, and helped guide the Red Raiders to the 3A state title back in December.

South Point has won 21 conference championships in its history. Coach Lineberger has been a part of 18 of them.

South Point has won 5 state championships since starting back in 1969. Coach Lineberger has been a part of 4.

Coach leaves as the South Point program will move down to 2A next season and will be in a new conference with Shelby who has won 4 straight 2A state titles.

But he leaves a program that should be able to compete with the Golden Lions. A lot of great talent will be back in 2017 including the likes of quarterback Scottie Lee, fullback Jake Alexander who was the state title game MVP, and wide receiver Ray Grier. On defense, defensive tackle Phillip Davis will be back after he was the state title game most outstanding defensive player. He will be joined by defensive end Matthew Robinson.

Coach Lineberger hopes the new head coach will come from within the program as he feels there are some young coaches ready for more responsibility which is another reason he is stepping away.

As to what coach will do next. One thing will be spending more time with family especially his 3 grandsons.

"We just got finished hitting some baseballs," said coach Lineberger. "Now we are going to run some agility drills. Got to get them ready!"

I guess once a coach, always a coach.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.