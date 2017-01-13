Classmates pay tribute to 10-year-old classmate who passed away in Indian Land

A community is coming together after a 10-year-old in Indian Land passed away suddenly Wednesday evening.

According to a letter sent to parents at Harrisburg Elementary School Thursday morning, 4th-grader Dylan Lemieux passed Wednesday night.

Friday, the coroner’s office said Lemieux died from asphyxia. The manner of death is still under investigation and could take weeks to determine.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call for an unresponsive child and that EMS transported Lemieux to the hospital. Lemieux died at Carolinas Medical Center-Pineville Wednesday night.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” Lancaster County superintendent Gene Moore said Thursday. “We will have extra counselors available to support the family, students, and our staff.”

The school's principal, Steven Puckett, notified parents of students in Dylan's class Wednesday night. Thursday morning, he sent a letter to the entire school.

"You are probably aware that news of an event like this spreads very quickly," the letter read. "It is our goal to be proactive and address the matter sensitively and appropriately."

Puckett called the 10-year-old “a ray of sunshine.”

“It was just so special when you’d see his little smile, your face would reflect what you see,” said Puckett.

At school Friday, Dylan’s classmates decorated his locker with letters and drawings for him.

Every week, the school gives out a “game ball” for a student selected as the week’s most valuable player in the “game of life”. It was only fitting that classmates honored Dylan as the week’s honorary MVP.

“Without exception, when you see him, he would go out of his way to make eye contact with you, and he wanted to communicate with you, he wanted to interact with adults, with people, in general, it was just who he was,” said Puckett.

Friends of the family set up a YouCaring page to support Dylan's family.

Organizer Kristen Collins wrote that Dylan "died after a tragic accident at his home."

"Dylan has a place in everyone's heart. He greeted people with open arms and a beaming smile. His goofy and loving personality was a joy to all those who knew him," she continued. "He loved people--talking to people, joking with people, and being with people."

Collins said Dylan's favorite subject was math and he loved going to school.

"You could always depend on him to lend a helping hand and he worked hard at whatever he did, without complaint," Collins wrote. "Dylan was a bright and shining star, loved deeply by his parents, Dan and Stacey, and two older brothers, Jordan and Logan, along with his family, and many, many friends."

Collins said money raised through the website will help the family with hospital and funeral bills, along with legal expenses.

As of 4:30 p.m., there were already more than $13,000 in donations for the family. The page was set up around lunchtime Friday.

To learn more about how to help the family, click here.

"We are thankful to God, who gave us the great gift of Dylan's life and look to Him as we make our way through this difficult time," Collins said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.