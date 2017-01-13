Person shot, killed in northwest Charlotte identified

One man was killed after being shot in northwest Charlotte Friday.

Thomas Louis Beatty Jr., 52, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where they later died.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Morning Breeze Lane, near Rozelles Ferry Road and Hovis Road.

Officers had police tape blocking the road in front of a home at the scene.

Police believe Beatty knew his killer and they think the crime was drug related.

One neighbor found several bullets inside of his home across the street.

“When I came inside my house, I saw all the bullet holes inside my walls,” said Patricio Ponce.

Ponce and his family were not home at the time of the shooting. When they returned to their house and found the bullets, they asked nearby officers what was going on.

“I think there’s three (bullets) in the living room, two in my daughters bedroom and two in the playroom," explained Ponce.

He said he credits God for keeping him and his family safe.

"I gotta be prayful with God because he made me get out of the house today,” said Ponce.

This shooting is Charlotte's seventh homicide of the year and the third killing in the past two days.

The shooting on Morning Breeze Lane has neighbors like Judy Crawford worried about community safety.

"It’s scary. It’s really scary especially because there are a lot of kids in this neighborhood,” explained Crawford.

Police say they are now sending officers to parts of the city where recent violence has occurred. They are hoping to contact those who have previously committed violent crimes in an effort to cut down on the violence.

No one has been arrested for this latest homicide. If you know anything about the situation, contact the CMPD.

