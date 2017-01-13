Man accused of shooting wife, killing neighbor takes stand in murder trial

Joseph Zinna, the man accused of shooting and wounding his wife, and shooting and killing his neighbor on New Year's Day of 2016, testified in court Friday in his murder trial.

Police say Zinna shot at his wife while she was in her car trying to get away, hitting her in the face and chest, before shooting and killing his neighbor, Mark Sheridan.

While on the stand, Zinna repeatedly said he does not recall most of the day because he was in a fit of rage.

"I was enraged. I had no control over myself. I was enraged, and I blanked out," Zinna said.

He said before the shooting, he and his wife were arguing. During that argument, she said she was having an affair with Sheridan.

Zinna told the jury that's when he became enraged.

He said he remembers bits and pieces of that day, including the point when he shot at his wife's car and the confrontation with Sheridan.

"He goes, 'let's talk about it.' And I'm standing over him, shooting," Zinna said.

Zinna is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, among other charges.

The trial continues Tuesday.

