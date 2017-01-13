Mother of man who murdered Maggie Daniels pleads guilty to assaulting media

The mother of the man charged with murder in the death of Maggie Daniels plead guilty in court Friday after she assaulted several members of the media in 2014.

Darlene Odom was charged with three counts of simple assault several hours after her son's first court appearance. One of the charges was dropped due to a reporter who had moved out of state and was unavailable.

In court she told the judge she was sorry it happened. Her attorney said it was a case where she had been overwhelmed by all the circumstances because her son had just been charged with murder and the press was all around her.

On January 5, Sharman Odom, Darlene Odom's son, plead guilty to murder in the death of Newton-Conover High School teacher Maggie Daniels, who was found dead in her apartment in June of 2014.

After Sharman Odom made his first appearance in court in 2014, Darlene Odom was approached by multiple members of the media as she left the courthouse.

Darlene Odom then assaulted at least three media personnel, including WBTV's Steve Ohnesorge, who suffered a bruised eye after Odom shoved his camera.

The entire incident was caught on tape. Odom can be seen pushing one cameraman before charging at Ohnesorge.

"Get out of my face!" she yells as she pushes his camera into his face.

She was then escorted to her vehicle by deputies.

Odom was arrested later that and taken to the Catawba County Jail where she was placed under a $4,500 bond.

After pleading guilty in court Friday, the mother was given a 30-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay court costs within 40 days.

She was also ordered to write an apology to Ohnesorge and the photographer, as well as stay away from them.

