Former animal shelter director charged with stealing money for food, personal bills

The former director of the Lancaster County Animal Shelter has been arrested after state investigators say she stole money from the shelter for personal use.

Shandrieka Michelle Everall, 38, was charged with breach of trust and obtaining property under false tokens in connection with the missing shelter funds.

According to an arrest warrant returned Friday, Everall reportedly used animal shelter money to buy food, pay personal bills and gave money to a shelter volunteer to pay a personal bill.

The warrant says Everall admitted to taking the money from the shelter. She was the director at the shelter from July 2014 until May 2016.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated the case at the request of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Everall was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

