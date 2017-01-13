Hickory police looking for suspects in Cubbard Express robbery

Police are looking for suspects in an armed robbery of a business in Hickory late Thursday evening.

The clerk at the Cubbard Express on 1130 2nd Street NE said two suspects came into the store and demanded money while holding her at gunpoint. The suspects took the money and left on foot.

One suspect is described as tall, slim, young black male. He was wearing a pink Under Armour hoodie, dark pants with three white stripes down each leg, light-colored face mask and had a black book bag with green and possible yellow highlights.

The second suspect is described as being a tall, slim, young black male wearing a black zip hoodie, blue pants and a black mask.

There is possibly a third suspect. He is described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black hat. He was seen walking through the rear parking lot if the Cubbard Express before the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.