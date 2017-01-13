Two York County Sheriff’s deputies receive awards of merit

Two York County Sheriff's deputies were presented with awards of merit for making the first federal human trafficking case in South Carolina.

Terry Vinesett and Phillip Aldridge used human trafficking training to identify and investigate prostitution around Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill.

In Jan. 2014, the two deputies requested human trafficking training, partly because of the number of prostitution complaints near Carowinds Blvd.

Nine months later, Vinesett and Aldridge responded to a complaint at a hotel off Carowinds Blvd and found two female prostitutes and a man. One of the females was underage.

An investigation involving the FBI revealed the male, Martin Meggett, was a pimp working with prostitutes for more than a year.

Meggett used backpage.com advertisements posted in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Several other females he worked with in the past were also identified.

In April 2015, Meggett was indicted on federal human trafficking charges. He pled guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor. He is sentenced to 10 years of incarceration, 10 years of supervised release and required to register as a sex offender.

Through their training, Vinesett and Aldridge were able to recognize signs of human sex trafficking and contact the FBO while still on scene with the victims, which produced an immediate response.

Going above and beyond of what was expected in the scope of their duties, Vinesett and Aldridge were able to take a sex predator off the streets of our area.

