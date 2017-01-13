Charlotte hits 76 degrees, breaks record

Charlotte hit 76 degrees Friday afternoon, breaking the 2013 record of 75 degrees.

The National Weather Service tweeted the update just after 1 p.m.

Charlotte has hit 76 degrees this afternoon breaking the record 75 in 2013. The monthly record is 79 last set on 29 Jan 2002. #cltwx #ncwx — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 13, 2017

The monthly record of 79 degrees was last set on Jan 29, 2002.

The recent warming trend only continues through today.

This evening will remain dry and mild with temperatures only gradually falling back through the 60s and 50s, settling back into the mid to upper 40s by daybreak. Meteorologist Al Conklin expects rain chances will pick up as well, so if you're planning to be out late tonight, there's a chance you'll run into some rain.

There will be a quick set-back Saturday, as a cool air wedge briefly sets in, cutting temps back sharply to near just 50° and producing scattered light showers and drizzle. Because of the drastic 24-hour temperature drop and damp conditions to start the weekend, Saturday has been designated a First Alert weather day.

Right now, we expect the cool front to lift back north for Sunday with a slow clearing taking shape, which should send highs back into the 60s.

Looking ahead to MLK Day on Monday, it looks as if another wave of low pressure will ride by to our north, so while we're not forecasting much rain Monday, cloud cover may be extensive and high temperatures will likely drop back into the 50s.

Thereafter, temperatures are expected to remaining on the mild side - mainly in the 60s for highs - and widespread rain is not expected until a cold front arrives Wednesday and Thursday.

