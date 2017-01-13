Recipe: Mom Murphy's Amish Cheesy Chicken Chowder

Mom Murphy's Cheese Chicken Chowder is a favorite in the Murphy household and will soon be a favorite for your family too.

Amish Cheesy Chicken Chowder (Makes 6-8 servings)

Ingredients

2 cups potatoes (peeled and diced)

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery

1/2 cup diced onion

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups milk

1/4 cup butter

1/3 cup flour

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

In a 4 quart saucepan, bring chicken broth to a boil. Reduce heat, add vegetables, salt and pepper. Cover and let simmer for 12-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Meanwhile, melt butter in pan on medium heat and stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat, add cheese, stirring until melted. Add cheese mixture to broth along with chicken. Cook and stir until heated through.