Man charged in deadly northeast Charlotte shooting, additional suspects being sought

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in northeast Charlotte Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg announced Friday they arrested and charged 20-year-old Desmond Black in the shooting death of 45-year-old Massaquoi Kotay.

Kotay was shot just after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street.

A police source tells WBTV two men took off running after the shooting. Police spent hours searching for them from the air and on foot without any success.

Kotay's close friend says Kotay owned the convenience store where the shooting happened. He leaves behind a wife, four children and ten siblings.

Black was identified as one of the suspects in the case. He was interviewed by detectives and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Police say they are still searching for additional suspects.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

PREVIOUS: Man shot, killed inside northeast Charlotte business identified

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All right reserved.