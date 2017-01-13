Butler High football coach reinstated after assault on female charge dismissed

Butler High School football coach Brian Hales is back on the job in Matthews after being absolved of assault charges linked to a domestic dispute.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say Hales, 43, is again coaching and teaching health classes at the school.

Hales was arrested Nov. 5 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and charged with assault on a 30-year-old female. The charge was dismissed on Jan. 6.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office issued the following statement on the case:

“This case was scheduled for trial on Jan. 6. Leading up to the trial date, multiple attempts were made to contact the victim. The victim did not appear on the trial date, and without the victim’s testimony, the State did not have sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. As a result, the State dismissed the charge.”

Police said at the time that Hales and the woman “got into a verbal argument that turned into a physical assault.”

Hales has worked at Butler since 2002 and been head football coach for six seasons, with a record of 67-13. Butler was 10-1 with Hales as head coach last season.

He was suspended prior to the start of the N.C. 4AA playoffs, and Butler named Michael Nahum as interim coach. Nahum coached the Bulldogs in three playoff games. Butler lost to Vance 50-49 in the N.C. 4AA quarterfinals.

In 2013, Butler was named Xenith National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee. Hales received the Yoast Award, named after the legendary coach Bill Yoast, whose story was told in the movie “Remember the Titans.”

Langston Wertz Jr. contributed