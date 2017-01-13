Two "armed and dangerous" suspects arrested in Rowan County

This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
For the second straight race, The Kannapolis based Haas F1 Team scored a point-paying result as driver Romain Grosjean delivered an eighth-place finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix Sunday at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.More >>
For the second straight race, The Kannapolis based Haas F1 Team scored a point-paying result as driver Romain Grosjean delivered an eighth-place finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix Sunday at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.More >>
Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families of the slain are returning to campus to honor the lives that were lost that day.More >>
Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families of the slain are returning to campus to honor the lives that were lost that day.More >>
A 5-year-old Charlotte boy’s death in the workings of a rotating Atlanta restaurant is not the first strange and fatal accident to have occurred at that hotel site.More >>
A 5-year-old Charlotte boy’s death in the workings of a rotating Atlanta restaurant is not the first strange and fatal accident to have occurred at that hotel site.More >>
Jake Strickland and LaDarren Landrum, a soldier and Marine respectively, created Cardio Blessings as a way to serve the community while getting exercise.More >>
Jake Strickland and LaDarren Landrum, a soldier and Marine respectively, created Cardio Blessings as a way to serve the community while getting exercise.More >>