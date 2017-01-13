Two "armed and dangerous" suspects arrested in Rowan County

Two men wanted by the Rowan Sheriff's Office for a home invasion and shooting on Sunday at a home in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road have now been arrested.

According to investigators, Dustin Hinson, considered armed and dangerous by deputies, was added to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list on Wednesday. Detectives received information that Hinson would be traveling in the area of the old Salisbury Mall, on Statesville Blvd around 9:30 pm.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division set-up surveillance in the area, and just before 11 p.m. were able to identify a car with Hinson inside. RCSO Detectives performed a vehicle stop. Dustin Hinson was discovered to be a passenger and was taken into custody, according to deputies.

A check of the other passengers in car lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Samuel Tyler Yost for felony probation violation. Another passenger, 24-year-old Haley Nicole Dial was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Haley Yost is being held under a $2,500 secured bond, and Dial is being held under no bond.

Dustin Hinson received a secured bond of $103,000 secured bond for the home invasion robbery on January 9.

The search for Douglas Patrick ended on Friday morning when he was picked up by U.S. Marshals. Patrick, alleged to be the man who shot the victim in that home invasion, has been placed in the jail under a $500,000 bond.

When asked if he had anything to say about the charges against him, Patrick replied, "F*** you, b****."

