Veteran presented with new mortgage-free house

A veteran of the US Army was presented with the keys to a new house in Salisbury on Friday morning.

Operation Homefront and Wade Jurney Homes presented the home to US Army Captain (ret.) Gary Mason and family at a special ceremony. The home is located in the Corbin Acres community off Newsome Road.

“We’re overwhelmed, it’s awesome, it’ just a humongous blessing," Captain Mason said. “We would have never guessed that in 2017 this is what we would be doing. We get that home town feel here. Driving down the street and folks are waving at us and we’re waving back, you don’t get that in the big city. We’re just grateful, very much so.”

Operation Homefront created the Homes on the Homefront program with the assistance of corporate partners to award mortgage-free homes to our nation’s veterans and military families.

“The stress was just falling off, just coming down here, the weather is so beautiful, the people are so kind," wife Shay Mason said. “It feels like a place where we can take some time for ourselves, although we want to help other veterans, we have to make sure that we’re still taking care of ourselves.”

The homes are donated by Wade Jurney Homes and other major financial service companies.

Wade Jurney Homes, founded in 2001 by Wade Jurney Jr., is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Company is one of the Southeast’s largest regional homebuilders with over 150 communities throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and soon Georgia. As a builder of affordable homes, the Company’s legacy continues by providing homebuyers with the most square-footage at the lowest price.

According to a press release, every Wade Jurney home is built upon a foundation of unmatched customer service, reliability and trust.

"Our homes are built for today’s lifestyle…efficient, livable and comfortable. We stand behind our homes and have been recognized as a leader in the building industry, both regionally and nationally. You can count on us to stand by our commitment to provide you more home," the press release states.

According to the press release, Operation Homefront is a national non-profit organization that builds strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. With more than 3,200 volunteers nationwide,

Operation Homefront has provided assistance to tens of thousands of military families since its inception shortly after 9/11.

Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront’s expenditures go directly to programs that provide support to our military families. For more information, go to www.OperationHomefront.net.

