Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-85 SB in Rowan County

A serious crash shut down part of Interstate 85 in Salisbury Friday morning.

At least two people were injured in the crash on I-85 at mile marker 78 just north of Salisbury.

According to the Highway Patrol, two people in a Dodge minivan were seriously injured in the crash and pinned inside the vehicle until they could be freed by emergency workers.

The accident happened when the minivan, which was traveling south on I-85, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was merging onto the southbound lane from the right shoulder of the road.

A medical helicopter landed on the interstate just before 9 am. The two people in the minivan were flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers say charges are pending against the driver of the minivan.

