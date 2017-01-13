Bank of America’s 4Q profit jumps 43 percent

Bank of America on Friday reported $4.7 billion in fourth-quarter profits, an increase of 43 percent from the same quarter last year.

The Charlotte-based bank, which kicked off earnings season for the largest U.S. financial firms, said it earned 40 cents a share, compared 27 cents a year earlier.

“With strong leadership positions in our businesses against a backdrop of rising interest rates, we are well-positioned to continue to grow and deliver for our shareholders in 2017,” CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

Friday’s results mark the 11th quarter in a row of profitability for Bank of America, whose financial results were marred in the aftermath of the financial crisis in part by large legal settlements.

Moynihan, who steered the bank through those legal issues after becoming CEO in 2010, has focused on slashing costs at the bank as he streamlines a company that grew unwieldy after decades of acquisitions.

Those cost-cutting efforts have meant job losses in Charlotte in elsewhere, as Moynihan has also remained under pressure to improve the bank’s performance on profitability measures watched by investors. In the fourth quarter, the bank said it shed 985 positions, leaving it with 208,024 total employees.

Bank of America’s shrinking workforce has also come as the industry copes with interest rates that have remained low since the Federal Reserve slashed a key rate to help stimulate the economy during the last recession. Last month, the Fed raised rates for only the second time since the recession.

The bank also announced Friday plans to increase its planned common stock repurchases for the first half of 2017 to $4.3 billion, up from $2.5 billion.

A year ago, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets reported $3.34 billion in net income, an increase of 9 percent from a year earlier. In that period, the bank’s profitability was weighed down by an increase in money set aside for losses on various types of loans, including to the energy industry, as that sector was rocked by low oil prices.

Friday will be a hectic day for big-bank earnings, with New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. and San Francisco-based Wells Fargo also reporting.

The next batch of results comes next week, when Morgan Stanley releases figures Tuesday followed by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and U.S. Bancorp on Wednesday.



