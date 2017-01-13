TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causing heavy delays on I-77 SB near Exit 11, Brookshire Blvd

A crash caused significant delays near uptown Charlotte Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Interstate 77 southbound at Exit 11, Brookshire Boulevard, closing lanes in the area.

I-77, Mile Marker 11, South, Charlotte, Mecklenburg, Vehicle Accident, Lanes Closed, at 1/13 6:43 AM — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) January 13, 2017

Significant backups could be seen in both directions.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the wreck.

