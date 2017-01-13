FORECAST: Temps to reach 70s today but change drastically tomorrow, making it a First Alert day. Tune in for details.

* Balmy Weather Again Today

After rocketing into the 70s Thursday, that warming trend only continues today with another day of low 70s likely from Charlotte south. Charlotte's daily record, set just a few years ago in 2013, stands at 75°. It's probably safe, but could be challenged if everything works out just right. Any way you slice it, there will be a solid 40° difference in high temperatures from Monday to today after starting out the week around freezing...Wow! If there is any snow left north of I-85, it will certainly not last beyond today.

This evening will remain dry and mild with temperatures only gradually falling back through the 60s and 50s, settling back into the mid to upper 40s by daybreak. Rain chances will pick up as well, so if you're planning to be out late tonight, there's a chance you'll run into some rain.

There will be a quick set-back Saturday, as a cool air wedge briefly sets in, cutting temps back sharply to near just 50° and producing scattered light showers and drizzle. Because of the drastic 24-hour temperature drop and damp conditions to start the weekend, Saturday has been designated a First Alert weather day.

Right now, we expect the cool front to lift back north for Sunday with a slow clearing taking shape, which should send highs back into the 60s.

Looking ahead to MLK Day on Monday, it looks as if another wave of low pressure will ride by to our north, so while we're not forecasting much rain Monday, cloud cover may be extensive and high temperatures will likely drop back again into the 50s.

Thereafter, temperatures are expected to remaining on the mild side - mainly in the 60s for highs - and widespread rain is not expected until a cold front arrives Wednesday and Thursday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

