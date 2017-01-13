Two homicides mark 6th for Charlotte

Good morning to you. It's Christine Sperow sending you this quick note. We went through the rundown of stories with our producers. So I wanted to pass along some of what you'll see when you turn on WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

Two more lives were taken last night in Charlotte, increasing the number of homicides in 2017 to six. We're following developments from overnight in each one. WBTV's Mark Davenport has a live report at 5 a.m. on the Charlotte businessman was gunned down inside his own story on North Tryon Street. WBTV's Ben Williamson has details on the hours long investigation overnight when a man was found stabbed to death in the front yard at a home on Blendwood Drive.

NEW: A judge has made a key decision in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Charlotte. We'll tell you what the judge wants released in the case where a man was shot to death by an officer last year on a CATS bus.

RUSSIA. President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks keep getting grilled in Senate hearings. Especially about Russia. We'll tell you what they said that striking a harsher tone against Russia than their future boss.

A mom who has been on the run from police with her daughter, against authorities wishes is speaking only to WBTV. New at 6 a.m., hear what she says about why she has been in hiding.

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? We have details on the big MLK parade in Charlotte....and what you need to know if you're heading to Clemson, S.C. for the parade celebrating the Tigers' national championship.

WEATHER: A milder start again to our Friday morning! But these temps will continue to be on a roller coaster ride through the weekend. Meteorologist Al Conklin explains with the most accurate forecast updates every seven minutes.

