Woman charged with murder in boyfriend's stabbing death

A woman has been charged in the deadly stabbing of her boyfriend in east Charlotte Thursday, which marked the sixth homicide of 2017.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an assault in the 500 block of Blendwood Drive just after 10 p.m., where they found 37-year-old Milton Ricardo Graham in the front yard with stab wounds.

Medic took Graham to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died.

Latisha Toloria Johnson, 31, was charged with second-degree murder Friday morning in Graham's death. "This was a domestic violence related incident not a random act of violence," CMPD says.

Police say Johnson was located with family after leaving the scene. She was interviewed by detectives and arrested.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

