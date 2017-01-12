Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A husband and father of four, shot dead inside his north Tryon store. His friends tell our reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan he was a leader for 45 years in the Liberian community and had owned his store for just six months. It's Charlotte's 5th murder in just the first 12 days of the year.

Mooresville based Lowe’s is laying off about one-percent of its workforce. Lowe’s employs about 285,000 workers nationwide.

A local teen will spend 25 years in prison for setting three homes on fire-- including his own. Matthew Adkins’ lawyer claims his client has several mental disorders.

An 18-year old girl was attacked by a man with a machete while she was walking to her bus stop. This happened in the town of Apex, near Raleigh. She suffered serious injuries but was rushed to the hospital in time to save her life.

We’re hearing from a Union County mother who’s been one the run from law enforcement for the past year. She claims she’s protecting her daughter as her husband was granted custody.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!