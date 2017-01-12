People concerned about repealing Obamacare

Some people are concerned about Congress repealing and replacing Obamacare. They are worried about what it will mean for them.

Tiffany Johnson just signed up for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), known as Obamacare, Thursday.

"It was pretty easy," she said. "I just went in she talked me through it. She signed me up in no less than 10 minutes and I was out."

The mother of two is glad she now has affordable health and dental insurance.

"Just to be able to know that I can go in and get seen," the mother said.

But she is now worried that what she just signed up for could be no more.

"Just a little, but I don't think he's going to just go through it entirely. He's probably going to keep a few things," Johnson said.

Michael Osborne owns an insurance company in Raleigh. He tells WBTV he has signed up more than 2,000 people for Obamacare through his company.

He adds he had a meeting with healthcare representatives Thursday and said people were not alarmed.

"Right now it's status-quo," Osborne said. "We do not anticipate any big changes for 2017. I think at the earliest we would see a new set of rules for January 2018, and this is what's being told to us by the Federal Health Insurance Market Place."

Osborne believes change won't happen overnight.

"Things take time to come together, the insurance companies have to develop products. Medical providers have to be prepared for the changes. So there is a certain amount of lag time that is required," he said.



NC Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams also believes the repeal and replace won't happen quickly. She says Republicans haven't figured out what to replace Obamacare with.

"They haven't reached a consensus of any kind. They don't have anything to present, but people do have the right to be concerned because things are kind of up in the air," Adams said.

Adams wants people to continue to sign up for healthcare despite the inevitable change. She tells WBTV she will continue to fight a repeal.

The deadline to sign up is January 31st.

Adams is holding a town hall meeting to talk about this on Sunday, January 15, at Little Rock AME Zion Church on 401 McDowell Street.

The meeting starts at 6.

