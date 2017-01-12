CIAA: CIAA To Induct Seven Honorees Into 2016-17 John B. McClendon Hall of Fame Feb. 24th

January 12, 2017

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) will induct seven honorees into the 2016-17 John B. McLendon, Jr., Hall of Fame. A formal induction ceremony will be held at the Hall of Fame Breakfast on Friday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. in the Charlotte Convention Center.

The CIAA will induct Dr. Mickey L. Burnim, President of Bowie State University; Lakisha Phifer-Patterson, former women's basketball student-athlete at Saint Paul's College; Dr. DeWayne Jeter, former Virginia State University quarterback; Derrick Johnson and Terry Davis, former basketball standouts at Virginia Union University; Richard Huntley, former Winston-Salem State University running back; and Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State University alumni and CIAA supporter.

"We are pleased to honor this distinguished group of individuals whose talents and contributions to the CIAA and its member institutions have been locally and nationally recognizable and impactful," said Jacqie McWilliams, CIAA Commissioner.

The CIAA recognizes inductees for their excellence in the CIAA, significant contributions in the community, leadership in CIAA sports, and commitment to the conference mission. Each honoree is recommended by the CIAA Hall of Fame Committee, endorsed by the Management Council, and approved by the Board of Directors.

Friday morning's induction ceremony is one of many ancillary events surrounding the 2017 CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament that will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina from February 21-25, 2017. Individual seats and tables of ten for the induction ceremony and celebration breakfast are now on sale and can be purchased using the online registration HERE or by mail via downloadable payment form.

Dr. Mickey L. Burnim | Bowie State University | Administrator

Dr. Mickey L. Burnim has dedicated over 30 years to higher education through CIAA member-institutions. Dr. Burnim started his journey at North Carolina Central University, a former CIAA member, where he served as Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs (1986-1995). He spent 11 years as the Elizabeth City State University Chancellor (1995-2006) prior to his most recent tenure as the President of Bowie State University. Since being named BSU President in 2006, Dr. Burnim has been known for fulfilling his mission to enhance academic programs, assure fiscal integrity, and modernize facilities to provide state-of-the-art learning environments. He also serves on the CIAA Board of Directors, having completed two terms as Chairman of the Board (2011-2013). He leads as Chairman of the CIAA Finance/Budget Committee in addition to contributing as a member of the conference's Audit, Long Range Planning, and Membership Committees. Under his leadership, the Bulldogs have secured 10 CIAA Championship Titles, with bowling (5) claiming the most titles. Dr. Burnim currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) after having completed a term as Chairman of the Board. He has also served on the National Collegiate Athletic Assocation (NCAA) Presidents' Council for Division II and the Board of Directors for the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education.

LaKisha Phifer-Patterson | Saint Paul's College | Women's Basketball

LaKisha Phifer-Patterson is known as one of the greatest shot blockers in women's college basketball for her career at Saint Paul's College (1995-1999). She started off her career being named CIAA Rookie of the Year while earning All-CIAA team honors in 1996. On January 23, 1996 versus Virginia Union University, she set the NCAA record for all men's and women's divisions with 20 blocks recorded in a single contest. That year's performance also led her to set two NCAA single-season records in all divisions when she recorded 219 blocked shots for an average of 8.8 blocks per game. In just three seasons with the Tigers, the 6-1 center tallied 876 points, 836 rebounds, 108 steals, and 77 assists. Phifer-Patterson set the NCAA women's basketball career record for all divisions recording 533 blocks, an accolade that has only recently been surpassed by 4-year performances.

Dr. DeWayne Jeter | Virginia State University | Football

Dr. DeWayne Jeter joined the Virginia State University football team in 1957 and was considered a scholar-athlete. Jeter was a four-year starter at quarterback and led the Trojans in passing yards in each of his seasons for a career total 2,510 yards. His career passing yards and total offense (1958, 1,012) records upheld in the Virginia State record books for 28 years. The 3-time All-CIAA quarterback led the Trojans team to a 7-2 and 6-3 season record as team captain his junior and senior years. In 1962, Jeter signed a professional football contract with the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, known today as the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Called to active duty, he continued his passion for football through the military at Fort Benning. Jeter's performance at quarterback led the Doughboys to an undefeated season and a National Military Championship (1962). Committed to academics, Jeter went on to spend 30 years in education administration.

Derrick Johnson | Virginia Union University | Men's Basketball

Derrick Johnson was a four-year starter on the Virginia Union University men's basketball team, assisting the Panthers to three Conference Championship Titles (1992-94) and an NCAA Division II National Championship title in 1992. The 6-9 center was named Most Outstanding Player of the 1992 NCAA National Tournament in addition to being named to the 1992 NCAA All-Tournament Team. Known for his dominance on defense, Johnson snagged 725 rebounds (389 defense) and blocked 250 shots in his collegiate career. He was a 4-time First Team All-CIAA member, including Rookie of the Year in 1990, 2nd Team All-American (1992), First Team All-American (1994), and the USA Today Division II National Player of the Year (1994). Johnson spent one year with the minor league Tri-City Chinooks of the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) before embarking on an eight-year international basketball journey. He spent tenures with professional teams in Brazil, Argentina, Poland, and Korea.

Terry Davis | Virginia Union University | Men's Basketball

Terry Davis played four years of collegiate men's basketball at Virginia Union University from 1985 to 1989, scoring 1,508 points and grabbing 1,125 rebounds. In his career, he set a single-game personal record by pulling down 22 rebounds and started every game of his last three seasons while averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest. Davis was named the CIAA Most Outstanding Player in 1989 while Virginia Union went 101-22 during his career. Davis and the Panthers won two CIAA Men's Basketball Championships in 1987 and 1989 while advancing to the NCAA Tournament during all four years of his career. He was named to the NABC Division II All-American Team twice, in 1988 and 1989. After his collegiate career, Davis played as a power forward and center for the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, and Denver Nuggets during a 12-year career in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He later returned to his alma mater as an assistant men's basketball coach.

Richard Huntley | Winston-Salem State University | Football

Richard Huntley joined the Winston-Salem State University football team in 1992 and was a standout running back throughout both his collegiate and professional careers. Huntley rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Rams, ending his college career ranked second all-time in NCAA history with 6,286 yards rushing and as the CIAA's career scoring leader with 372 points on 62 touchdowns. In 1995, his final collegiate season at Winston-Salem State, he set a Division II mark with an average of 188.9 yards per game en route to a record 1,889 total rushing yards. This performance earned him Sheridan Broadcasting Systems All-America Offensive Player of the Year. In 1996, Huntley was drafted in the National Football League (NFL) the 117th overall pick with a fourth-round selection by the Atlanta Falcons. Over five years in the NFL, he spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-00), Carolina Panthers (2001), Buffalo Bills (2002), and Detroit Lions (2002). During his season with the Panthers, he led the Carolina team in rushing with 665 yards on 165 carries with a pair of touchdowns as well as pulling in 21 catches for 101 yards and one touchdown. Huntley appeared in 14 games with nine starts for the Panthers.

Stephen A. Smith | Winston-Salem State University | Supporter

Stephen A. Smith accepted a Winston-Salem State University scholarship to play basketball under legendary Head Coach Clarence "Big House" Gaines. Smith's collegiate athletic career was cut short due to injury, but his passion for WSSU continued. In 1991, he graduated from Winston-Salem State and began his journalism profession as a clerk/writer at the Winston-Salem State Journal. Advancing his career through positions at the Greensboro News & Record, New York Daily News, and the Philadelphia Inquirer, Smith has earned a reputation as one of the most successful journalist/commentators of the modern era and has credited Coach Gaines and Winston-Salem State for the foundation of his growth. In 2011, Smith returned to his alma mater to deliver the university's commencement address and again in 2016 to speak at a fundraising breakfast to raise money for men's basketball scholarships. He not only dedicated his time and praise to WSSU, but made a personal donation to both athletics and the Mass Communications Department. Today Smith is Co-Host on ESPN2's First Take, an NBA analyst on SPORTSCENTER, and is the host of the Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM's MadDog Sports Radio.