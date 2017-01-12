Study underway about widening I-40 from Hickory to Statesville - | WBTV Charlotte

Study underway about widening I-40 from Hickory to Statesville

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) -

Drivers along Interstate 40 between Hickory and Statesville might be dodging barrels and barricades in a a few years.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation may put a widening project for the interstate in the final ten-year Transportation Improvement Plan. A draft proposal already mentions it.

A feasibility study is underway now to determine what needs to be done to add a lane each way on the highway and how much it would cost. Hickory Mayor Rudy Wright is hoping the study gives a thumbs up to the project.

"It's hard not to get excited about it," he said.

Widening the interstate to six lanes for the 29-mile stretch between Highway 321 and Interstate 77 puts Hickory in a good position to lure some important development, said Wright. 

He added that major distribution centers would look at the area as a possible location, and other companies could too.

"And that means jobs." 

No timetable has been set for the project, and it is not a done deal yet, said the DOT. The feasibility study should be complete this Spring and officials then will examine the results and make decisions.

