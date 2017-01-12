Study underway about widening I-40 from Hickory to Statesville

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at 2:10 a.m. Friday morning on Interstate 17 just north of Greenway Road in Arizona.More >>
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at 2:10 a.m. Friday morning on Interstate 17 just north of Greenway Road in Arizona.More >>
According to Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 5 p.m. on Jones Road. Troopers say it was a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck.More >>
According to Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 5 p.m. on Jones Road. Troopers say it was a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck.More >>
Her son, 33 year-old Michael Jackson of Chester, South Carolina was a father of three who went to work everyday at a local landscaping company, and was the victim of a late night stabbing at a home on Ball Park Drive in Chester Friday.More >>
Her son, 33 year-old Michael Jackson of Chester, South Carolina was a father of three who went to work everyday at a local landscaping company, and was the victim of a late night stabbing at a home on Ball Park Drive in Chester Friday.More >>
An alleged drunk driver crashed a 1939 Pontiac into a tree on Briggs Road in Rowan County on Saturday night.More >>
An alleged drunk driver crashed a 1939 Pontiac into a tree on Briggs Road in Rowan County on Saturday night.More >>
Funeral arrangements are now complete for a Rowan County family of four who died in a car crash on Thursday morning in West Virginia.More >>
Funeral arrangements are now complete for a Rowan County family of four who died in a car crash on Thursday morning in West Virginia.More >>