Chamber gala hands out awards, passes the gavel

Daniel and Nicole Holmes Matangira accepted the Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year Award on behalf of their family business, Matangira Recycling. (Source: Facebook)

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 91st Annual “Gala” meeting was a sold out event on Thursday night, according to a news release from the Rowan Chamber.

The gala was hosted at Livingstone College’s Hospitality Center with more than 300 business and community leaders attending.

Title sponsorship was provided by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The celebration featured the new Rowan Brand – “Be an Original” and was held in cooperation with RowanWorks Economic Development and the Rowan County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Annual award winners announced at the event included:

Matangira Business Recycling - Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year

Teresa Smith Dakins (Trinity at Home) and Penny Greer-Link (VA Hospital) - Paul E. Fisher Volunteer of the Year Awards

Susan Kluttz, former NC Cabinet Secretary and Salisbury Mayor - Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award

The gavel passed from 2016 Chair of the Board Ted Goins (Lutheran Services Carolinas) to 2017 Chair Tim Norris (Healthcare Management Consultants).

Emcees and entertainment for the evening were provided by a local improvisation group, “Now Are the Foxes”, led by Cale Evans.

Key program sponsors were Duke Energy Carolinas, F & M Bank, Food Lion and Trinity Oaks/Lutheran Services Carolinas. Additional sponsors included the following: BB&T, Catawba College, Carolinas Healthcare System-NorthEast, First Bank, Fisher Realty Co., Healthcare Management Consultants, Livingstone College, NSC Behavorial Concepts, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation, Rowan County Convention & Visitors Bureau; Rowan County Government, RowanWORKS Economic Development, the City of Salisbury, Salisbury Post, Vulcan Materials, and Wells Fargo Bank.

Daniel and Nicole Holmes Matangira accepted the Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year Award on behalf of their family business, Matangira Recycling. This locally owned family business began in 2011 with one service truck and now features seven service vehicles. Their business provides recycling and garbage disposal services and is affiliated with another successful family business, Holmes Iron & Metal in East Spencer.

Teresa Smith Dakins (Trinity at Home) and Penny Greer-Link (VA Hospital) were both recipients of the Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. Dakins served as chair of the Chamber’s Trade Show and was top producer in the recent Total Resource Campaign. Greer-Link has led the Chamber’s Women in Business program for the past four years and has served as Chair of the local United Way Campaign for the past two years.

Former North Carolina Cabinet Secretary and Salisbury Mayor Susan Kluttz was honored with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award. The established criteria for this award seek to honor a Rowan Chamber group or individual who demonstrates a commitment to service and civic participation over a sustained period of time for the community; sets a standard and fosters a culture of citizenship, service and community responsibility; and demonstrates one or more of the following business values: integrity, stewardship, inclusion, and initiative.

Rowan Chamber President Elaine Spalding recognized and thanked the 2017 Annual Gala Committee: Cindy Hart, Committee Chair (Great American Publishing); Ted Goins (Lutheran Services Carolinas); Tara Ludwig Farr (Rowan County Convention & Visitors Bureau); Jessica Ijames (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Dr. Orlando Lewis (Livingstone College); Tim Norris (Healthcare Management Consultants); and, Ann Pressly (Trinity Oaks).

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization with over 850 member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, leadership development, community development, networking programs, member referrals, newcomer packets and much more.

For more information on the Rowan County Chamber, call 704.633.4221, send an email to info@rowanchamber.com, or visit www.rowanchamber.com.