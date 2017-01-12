Teen severely injured in Apex machete attack, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old girl suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by a man wielding a machete Thursday afternoon in Apex, police said.

The 20-year-old male suspect attacked the woman in front of a residence on Venezia Way, Apex police said. The suspect and victim appear to have known one another but it is unclear how.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of what police said were severe lacerations to the upper body. Police said she is in serious condition.

Apex police believe the victim was targeted as she walked from a bus stop at the time of the attack.

The suspect, who is from Cary, remained at the scene and is talking with police.

CBS North Carolina will update the story as more information becomes available.