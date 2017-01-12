Principal makes a big hit with viral snow videos

What started out as a contest between two Iredell County school principals has turned into a pretty big success on the internet.

Tim Ivey was appointed principal at South Iredell Middle School around the same time his friend was named principal at Troutman Middle. This was also the same time videos about snow day dismissals by school administrators became popular on the internet.

“His school did one, and they kind of sent out a challenge and said, ‘come on Tim Ivey, what are you going to do?’” Ivey said.

The first video, produced by South Iredell, has more than five million views.

So last week, Ivey was asked by students to do another video which he did. Dressed in a suit jacket and shorts and donning a wig, Ivey made a video to a popular Bruno Mars song. In the video he dances and raps his own lyrics that encourage kids to watch out for slippery conditions, and to be alert for phone messages coming from the school.

“It’s a great way to get them to relate and see you’re a person, and bring that social media crowd in,” Ivey said.

In the video, Ivey admits he might embarrass himself a little. His dancing skills aren’t exactly stellar, but he says that’s the idea to help engage students.

“We try to show them that school doesn’t have to be serious all the time. They’re teenagers and fun is what they do. Why would we try to take that out of it?” Ivey said.

We talked to students at South Iredell who says the videos might be a little cheesy but help reveal a "hipper" side of their principal.

“It shows that he really cares for the school and has a lot of school spirit,” said Ryan Zirkle.

Ivey’s latest video has more than 35,000 views on the school’s Facebook page after only four days online.

When asked if he’ll make more videos, Ivey suggests his best work might have already been done, adding, “But we’ll see.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.